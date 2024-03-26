SAT ditches plan to implement ‘adversity score’ of test-takers

The organization overseeing and administering the SAT exam has decided against using an adversity score in addition to the exam’s original score to capture a student’s socio-economic issues.

According to CNN, the College Board will replace its proposed adversity score with another tool that will record a test-taker’s neighborhood information. Crime and poverty rates were intended to be recorded in a new system dubbed the Environmental Context Dashboard. Now, the dashboard has been renamed “Landscape” according to an announcement released Tuesday.

David Coleman, the Board’s chief executive officer, first announced in May that the adversity score would take into account a student’s neighborhood and high school information. Adversity scores would have ranged from 1 to 100. A score of 50 was considered to be an average amount of hardship — and anything above is described as extreme hardship.