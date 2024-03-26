SAT ditches plan to implement ‘adversity score’ of test-takers

The organization overseeing and administering the SAT exam has decided against using an adversity score in addition to the exam’s original score to capture a student’s socio-economic issues.
According to CNN, the College Board will replace its proposed adversity score with another tool that will record a test-taker’s neighborhood information. Crime and poverty rates were intended to be recorded in a new system dubbed the Environmental Context Dashboard. Now, the dashboard has been renamed “Landscape” according to an announcement released Tuesday.
David Coleman, the Board’s chief executive officer, first announced in May that the adversity score would take into account a student’s neighborhood and high school information. Adversity scores would have ranged from 1 to 100. A score of 50 was considered to be an average amount of hardship — and anything above is described as extreme hardship.
“There are a number of amazing students who may have scored less [on the SAT] but have accomplished more,” Coleman told The Wall Street Journal in May. “We can’t sit on our hands and ignore the disparities of wealth reflected in the SAT.”
The College Board intended to provide institutions of higher education with more insight about a student’s background to help with the admissions process. Students who may be from lesser means may be reconsidered by admissions offices due to the adversity score, even if their original test scores are lower.
High schools, students and parents can now access “Landscape” to see all of the information regarding poverty and crime rates that colleges have been able to see.
“We listened to thoughtful criticism and made Landscape better and more transparent,” Coleman said Tuesday in a statement. “Landscape provides admissions officers more consistent background information so they can fairly consider every student, no matter where they live and learn.”
The original purpose of the adversity scores was to increase class and racial diversity at many of the nation’s top universities.
