How Music Plays A Role In ‘The Book of Clarence,’ Released Today On Blu-Ray And DVD

“The Book of Clarence” hits Blu-ray Disc and DVD today. The comedy by Sony Pictures Home Entertainment stars LaKeith Stanfield who portrays Clarence, a man trying to find a better life for himself and his family.

Captivated by the power and glory of the rising Messiah and His apostles, he risks everything to carve his own path to a divine life, a journey through which he finds redemption and faith, power and knowledge.

In the clip below, writer/director Jeymes Samuels shares how music plays a prominent role in “The Book of Clarence.”

