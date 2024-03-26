TV/Film

How Music Plays A Role In ‘The Book of Clarence,’ Released Today On Blu-Ray And DVD

  Atlanta Daily World

“The Book of Clarence” hits Blu-ray Disc and DVD today. The comedy by Sony Pictures Home Entertainment stars LaKeith Stanfield who portrays Clarence, a man trying to find a better life for himself and his family. 

Captivated by the power and glory of the rising Messiah and His apostles, he risks everything to carve his own path to a divine life, a journey through which he finds redemption and faith, power and knowledge.

In the clip below, writer/director Jeymes Samuels shares how music plays a prominent role in “The Book of Clarence.” 

Atlanta Daily World

Atlanta Daily World stands as the first Black daily publication in America. Started in 1927 by Morehouse College graduate W.A. Scott. Currently owned by Real Times Media, ADW is one of the most influential Black newspapers in the nation.

