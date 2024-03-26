Have Black Women Had Enough Of Social Media Hairstylists? Trending Testimonies Say Yes

By: Hunter Gilmore

In recent months, a wave of frustration has swept through the Black community on social media platforms like Instagram and Tik Tok. Black women are taking to their accounts to share their experiences with hairstylists they found through social media, and their testimonies are resonating with thousands.

From canceled appointments to botched services and unprofessional behavior, these stories highlight the challenges Black women face when seeking hair care services, particularly from stylists popularized on social media platforms.

Tiara Armani, 21, shared her ordeal on TikTok, detailing her journey to a stylist she found on Instagram. Despite driving two hours for her appointment, Armani was met with tardiness and excuses from the stylist, ultimately leaving without receiving the service she had scheduled.

“I felt like I was being disrespected and taken advantage of,” Armani expressed in her video, which has garnered over 100,000 likes and thousands of comments from others who have had similar experiences.

Joanna Georges, 22, echoed Armani’s sentiments after her experience with a hairstylist she booked through Instagram. Despite paying a deposit and showing up for her scheduled appointment, Georges was left waiting outside the stylist’s home for over an hour with no response.

“It’s frustrating and disrespectful,” Georges shared in an interview. “We shouldn’t have to tolerate this kind of treatment from hair stylists we trust with our hair.”

These testimonies shed light on broader issues within the Black hair industry, including the rise of unlicensed stylists operating through social media platforms and the lack of professionalism exhibited by some practitioners.

Nasyiah Williams, owner of Crowned by Sy salon in Philadelphia, acknowledges the validity of these complaints but emphasizes that not all hairstylists should be painted with the same brush.

“It’s disheartening to see these stories circulating, but it’s important to remember that there are many talented and professional Black hair stylists out there,” Williams stated. “However, the actions of a few bad apples tarnish the reputation of the entire industry.”

The rise of social media influencers and the gig economy has contributed to the proliferation of unlicensed stylists offering services through platforms like Instagram. While many may possess exceptional skills, some lack the necessary training and experience to provide quality service consistently.

In response to these challenges, some Black hair stylists are advocating for increased professionalism and customer service within the industry. Training programs and workshops aimed at educating aspiring stylists on both technical skills and business acumen are gaining traction, offering a path to success that prioritizes client satisfaction and professionalism.

As the conversation around Instagram hairstylists continues to gain momentum, Black women are calling for accountability and respect from the stylists they entrust with their hair. While social media has provided a platform for their voices to be heard, the ultimate goal is to effect positive change within the Black hair industry and ensure quality service is met.

About Post Author