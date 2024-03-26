Google Partners With Atlanta Science Festival To Educate And Empower Children In Tech

By: Hunter Gilmore

With over two decades of presence in Atlanta, Google was excited to unveil its latest endeavor – the “Where the Internet Lives” exhibit, debuting at the Atlanta Science Festival this past weekend.

The exhibit aimed to demystify the workings of the internet and shed light on the role of data centers in processing, storing, and safeguarding vast amounts of information that power our digital lives.

In an exclusive interview with ADW, Google representative Amber Tillman told us more about their exciting new exhibit.

“The ‘Where the Internet Lives’ exhibit tells the story of how the Internet works and aims to educate students and all of the attendees about the digital world we all rely on for so many aspects of our lives,” Tillman said. “It’s an approachable, interactive activity for students and visitors of all ages to learn more about the digital world around them and helps answer the question of ‘where does the cloud really live?’ Through interactive activities, visitors of all ages will embark on a journey to understand the infrastructure behind the digital services we rely on daily.”

But Google’s commitment to the community extends beyond the exhibit. “In addition to the main exhibit, we’re very excited to be welcoming a group of students from the Big Brothers, Big Sisters of Atlanta who will get a sneak peek of the exhibit at the very beginning of the day,” Tillman said. “Through a fun and engaging program, kids [learned] essential digital safety skills, fostering responsible and respectful online behavior through Google’s Online Safety Roadshow.”

From trivia and games promoting online safety to a kindness mailbox encouraging positive interactions, children interacted with various facets of the digital world. Additionally, the exhibit features a podcast listening station showcasing the ‘Where the Internet Lives’ podcast, enriching visitors with insightful stories about data centers and the communities supporting them.

Google works to empower girls in tech leadership through another initiative as well.

“The Code Your Shero event was in partnership with the Atlanta Science Festival as well as part of Women’s History Month,” Tillman said. “We’ve teamed up with HYPE, which is a nonprofit empowering girls of color in tech leadership. And the goal of this initiative is to provide equitable tech education. This provides students with an early entry opportunity to say, you know I can do this. Coding is not as daunting as it might seem. And it’s a really tangible, easy way to show computer science as a tool and as a possible pathway for future careers for students.”

Looking ahead, Google remains committed to supporting STEM education in the Atlanta area and beyond. Through partnerships with educational institutions, community organizations, and local chambers of commerce, Google continues to uplift underrepresented groups and drive social impact. From grants to tech education initiatives, Google’s efforts aim to build equitable education across the board.

