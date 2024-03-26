100 Black Men Of America, Inc. Launches Real Men Vote Campaign Rallying Black Men Around the Importance of Voting

The nation’s largest African American-led mentoring organization, 100 Black Men of America, Inc., announced today the launch of its “Real Men Vote” campaign and 14-city tour. The tour kicks off in Cleveland, Ohio on April 1st at Premier Barbershop, and this effort is focused on delivering critical voter education and engagement ahead of the 2024 Presidential election.

Milton H. Jones Jr, Chairman of the 100 Black Men of America, Inc. said “We are an organization with more than 4,000 members, all of whom are registered to vote in the upcoming national and local elections. Further, all of these men are committed to helping men and women in their communities register to vote, learn about the election issues, and see the importance of casting their ballots at every opportunity to vote.”

In addition to a critical Presidential election, there are 435 seats in the House of Representatives and over 30 Senate seats up for election this year. Ahead one of the nation’s most consequential election seasons, the “Real Men Vote” campaign is dedicated to combating an onslaught of misinformation and voting dissuasion campaigns. The goal of the tour is to equip Black men across the country with accurate information about issues and policies at the federal, state and local levels.

Dr. Wes Bellamy, Chair of the Public Policy Committee of the 100 Black Men of America, Inc. Board added “ Black men and their potential to shape future elections have increasingly gained national attention. However, with that attention has come an influx of misinformation tactics directly targeting them. The “Real Men Vote” campaign was created to provide Black men with the information and tools they need to make informed civic decisions that allow them to leverage their voting power to better our communities and protect our vision for the future.”

The multi-city tour will feature town halls curated by 100 Black Men, Inc. chapters in each respective city to discuss the importance of voting and how voting builds power. In cities noted below, the Town Halls will be jointly hosted by the Coalition of 100 Black Women and the 100 Black Men of America, Inc. The 100 Black Men of America will also be working with the Collective Education Fund, Black Voters Matter, and others to ensure that this is a collaborative approach to engage Black men from a multitude of backgrounds.

The “Real Men Vote” tour will be hosted in the following cities:

Mobile, AL

Charlotte, NC

Cleveland, OH

Philadelphia, PA *

Pittsburgh, PA

Macon, GA

Las Vegas, NV *

Atlanta, GA *

Detroit, MI

Milwaukee, WI

South Florida *

Jacksonville, Florida *

Baton Rouge, LA *

Phoenix, AZ

* Co-hosted by 100 Black Men of America, Inc. and Coalition of 100 Black Women

100 Black Men, Inc. is a national nonprofit organization dedicated to improving the quality of life and enhancing education and economic opportunities for all African Americans. Through mentorship, education, health & wellness, and economic empowerment, the organization is committed to initiatives that empower community members to become self-sufficient shareholders in the economic and social fabric of the communities they serve.

To learn more about the “Real Men Vote” campaign and upcoming tour dates, please visit 100blackmen.org/real-men-vote/ and follow the organization on Facebook, X and Instagram.

