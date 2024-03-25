RYSE Creative Village Hosts Fireside Chat With Kasim Reed At UTA Artist Space

RYSE Creative Village recently hosted a fireside chat with the 59th Mayor of Atlanta, Kasim Reed. Held at the UTA Artist Space in Midtown, the “Journey To RYSE” event discussed the city’s entertainment infrastructure and the RYSE development project, which incorporates an affordable housing partnership with micro homes.

Over 100 guests attended including sponsors Kenneth Rance, who is the VP & COO of Carver Bank, and Jolon Martin of Rémy Martin; along with Kwanza Hall, Booker T. Washington, Drumma Boy, Bem Joiner, Rico Brooks, Mickey Factz, Shannon Joyner and more.

RYSE Creative Village (RCV) is a Black-owned multi-million-dollar mixed-use development that will bring catalytic

development to an underserved community of Southwest Atlanta.

The expansive project is funded by Black-owned Carver State Bank for the first phase of construction that began in

January 2024. Since the founder, Jay Jackson, acquired the property, he turned a vacant facility into a production space that hosted over 400 film and photography productions, which included emerging artists and notable entertainers such

as Lil Dirk, Gucci Mane, Jeezy, and Playboi Cardi.

Located in an Opportunity Zone less than a mile away from Tyler Perry Studios, RCV plans to be an innovative content production studio and talent incubator that will give creatives access to an array of technological tools and resources while providing jobs for the local community.

The former shuttered Atlanta Public School property known as Preston Arkwright Elementary sat vacant and

abandoned for 20 years since closing its doors in 2004. The property, a 31,000 square foot facility that sits over 5 acres of land, became a breeding ground for dumping, criminal activities and homelessness, until its recent revitalization.

In addition to multiple production studios, RYSE will house a virtual studio, a gaming center, podcasting rooms, a

recording studio, a screening theater, editing suites, co-working space and more that will contribute to the current

multibillion Georgia film and entertainment industry. The second phase of construction will incorporate a housing component, including a potential micro homes affordable development led by real estate developer Booker T. Washington, which will be the first of its kind inside.

