Real Times Media Expands its Who’s Who In Black Footprint Following an Impressive 2023 Program

Real Times Media’s, Who’s Who In Black, the premier platform celebrating excellence within the African American community over 35 years, is thrilled to announce its 2024 return with an expanded program.

Who’s Who In Black relaunched in 2023 after a three-year hiatus brought about by the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic. The events held in Charlotte, Cincinnati, Cleveland, and Columbus were sold-out, showcasing the immense talent, leadership, and innovation that exemplifies the spirit of excellence and collaboration defining the brand’s mission.

“Overcoming the challenges of the past four years has reinforced the critical importance of our return. We understand and fully embrace our role in recognizing excellence, ensuring stories of resilience are told, and innovation and achievement continue to be highlighted, inspiring generations to come,” said Hiram E. Jackson, Chief Executive Officer of Real Times Media.

For 2024, the highly anticipated program returns with enhancements to increase the impact and professional development opportunities for its growing network of Black professionals. Enhancements will include broadened networking opportunities, the return of the brand’s e-newsletter featuring need-to-know news and lifestyle content, and bigger annual Black excellence celebrations.

Additionally, 2024 will see the brand’s return to Atlanta, Baltimore, Chicago, and Detroit.

“We recognize the vital role our brand plays in chronicling the next chapters of black history and want our impact to be as expansive as possible. Our presence in more cities allows us to capture diverse narratives, celebrate local heroes, and inspire future generations. Together, we’re shaping a legacy that will resonate for years to come.”

“We are grateful for the support of our sponsors and supporters as their participation is instrumental in our mission to amplify the voices of our community, we thank you,” said Hiram Jackson, Chief Executive Officer, of Real Times Media. “Together, we’re making a tangible impact, celebrating African American achievement!”

