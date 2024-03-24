Spotlight on Women in Sports History

By Willie Brown, Executive Publisher | Inglewood Today

As we reflect on the great female athletes during Women’s History Month, we are reminded, sadly, of the gross pay inequities between men and women. While top-tier NBA players like Lebron James will reportedly earn $128M for the 2023-2024 season, highest paid WNBA player, Jackie Young will earn $252,450.

Fortunately, women aren’t competing just for the money. They are in it for the love of the game, and the opportunity to blaze trails for women behind them.

The victories won by Serena Williams go far beyond the tennis court. She is an inspiration and an icon. From her humble beginnings in Compton until her 23rd Grand Slam singles title, the tennis legend and her sister Venus are considered pioneers of a new era in tennis—one shaped by wealth, fame, celebrity and record-breaking wins.

Danica Patrick paved the way in a sport that is hard-pressed for female representation. Danica accomplished multiple firsts for open-wheel car racing and was the first woman to win an IndyCar Series race at the 2008 Indy Japan 300. She is credited with inspiring more women to enter auto racing and motorsports.

Professional wrestler and former mixed martial artist, Ronda Rousey is not one to mess with. The 2008 Olympic bronze medalist is the only woman to win both a UFC and WWE championship and was inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame in 2018.

WNBA player Candace Parker cut her teeth as a dominant player with the Los Angeles Sparks for 13 seasons. One of the league’s most celebrated players, Parker earned the title of Rookie of the Year and WNBA MVP in 2008. She led the Sparks to a championship in 2016. At 37, she’s now a player for the Las Vegas Aces.

The resilience of women in sports—or any field for that matter—is truly remarkable. Are you a pioneering woman within your career? We’d love to hear about it. Send your bio to veronica@inglewoodtoday.com and you may be featured during Women’s History Month over the next 2 weeks. Also, comment below.

