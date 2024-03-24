Jermaine Dupri Shares Thoughts On The Darkside Of ‘Freaknik’: Video

“Freaknik The Wildest Party Never Told” recently premiered on Hulu. The documentary takes its audience back to the iconic ATL street party that attracted 100’s of people from all over during the 1980s and 90s.

One of the forces behind it, Jermaine Dupri, recently sat down with Brown Girl Grinding’s Loren LoRosa to discuss what bringing this story to screens meant for him, both as a young man navigating the ATL social scene during Freaknik & as the owner of So So Def, THE staple music label of ATL at the time.

Dupri gets into how legendary artist like Miamis Uncle Luke may not have been the Luke we knew at the height of his career without Freaknik and the marketing vehicle the street party was. JD also does not shy away from how that all came down fast aka the dark side of Freaknik, over policing, massive crowd control issues and the mistreatment of women.

Loren LoRosa and JD also got into the female rap conversation, yes he’s back there again, but this time JD explains more about how methods he took creating the first female rapper to sale 1 million records, Da Brat, can and should be applied to female artist today so that sex isn’t always the weapon.

