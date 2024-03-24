Black Woman Struts Into 90th Birthday Party In Viral Video

Photo: Getty Images

A Black woman has the internet buzzing over the way she strutted into her 90th birthday party in a resurfaced video.

The video, originally posted by Chicago-area event designer @20pearlsparty in December 2022, shows a woman identified as Lorraine strutting into her birthday party with a cane as partygoers cheer her on. Lorraine appeared to match her party’s white and gold theme, wearing a white shirt, gold bell bottom pants, hoops, and heels while rocking a platinum gray pixie cut.

“When you are 90,….yes I said Nine followed by Zero, THIS is how you walk so your guest can celebrate you!! So much fun putting this event together for my client!” @20pearlsparty wrote on Instagram.

The party, which appeared to be held at a local Marriott Hotel, featured a cake with gold-dusted roses and the number “90” on top along with a table of sweets for partygoers to enjoy.

Video of the 90-year-old’s confident walk into her party garnered over 22 million views on Instagram and was reshared on X this week.

Social media users praised Lorraine’s beauty and confidence at 90 years old.

“Oh she is so beautiful! May God continue to bless her! I’m just smiling away… this is what you call a Queen!!!” one user wrote.

“Ninety where,” another Instagram user quipped.

