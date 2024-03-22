Quavo Announces $100,000 Initiative ‘Spark Grants’ In Effort To Reduce Gun Violence In Atlanta

By: Hunter Gilmore

Teaming up with his Rocket Foundation, Quavo has unveiled the “SPARK Grants” initiative, designed to provide backing to organizations striving to diminish community violence in his hometown of Atlanta and beyond.

The hip-hop artist, who rose to fame as one-third of Migos, established the Rocket Foundation in 2022 to commemorate his group member and nephew Takeoff, tragically killed in a shooting incident that same year. Aimed at curbing gun violence in the aftermath of Takeoff’s passing, the organization kicked off its efforts in Atlanta, aiming to expand its reach to promote gun control nationwide.

The “SPARK Grants” will allocate $10,000 each to 10 Atlanta-centric organizations to bolster local communities and champion the foundation’s cause, totaling $100,000 in grants. Quavo’s announcement follows his meeting with Vice President Kamala Harris during his and his family’s participation in the Congressional Black Caucus last September in Washington, D.C. The subsequent day, the White House inaugurated the Office of Gun Violence Prevention, broadening the Rocket Foundation’s focus on gun control.

“I am privileged to initiate this grant program in memory of Take and the many families affected by gun violence,” Quavo said. “The Rocket Foundation is set to distribute $100K in SPARK grants to local organizations committed to curbing community violence in Atlanta. There’s significant progress underway in ATL at the moment, and part of our goal is to amplify these organizations and offer our support to help save more lives.”

Starting March 20, organizations can submit grant applications, with the deadline set for April 21. The recipients of the grants will be unveiled on June 18, coinciding with Takeoff’s birthday and National Gun Violence Awareness Month, observed throughout the month.

