Cam Kirk Encourages Black Entrepreneurs/Creatives To Leverage AI, Teases New Business Venture

By: Hunter Gilmore

In today’s rapidly evolving business landscape, leveraging technology is no longer just an option—it’s a necessity. With advancements in artificial intelligence (AI) revolutionizing industries across the board, understanding how to harness the power of AI has become a critical skill for entrepreneurs and creatives alike.

Cam Kirk, a renowned photographer, entrepreneur, and founder of Cam Kirk Studios, understands the transformative potential of technology firsthand.

In an exclusive interview with ADW, Kirk underscored the importance of embracing AI as a tool for innovation and growth in business.

“Don’t make not going to school an excuse,” Kirk said. “You have to find a way. Find the knowledge in some type of way.” His words resonate with entrepreneurs who may not have formal education in their chosen industry but are determined to succeed nonetheless.

Kirk highlights the transformative capabilities of AI, describing it as a “very powerful tool” that can serve as an immediate asset for entrepreneurs. From idea generation to business planning and marketing strategy, AI can streamline processes and enhance efficiency, allowing businesses to thrive in an increasingly competitive marketplace.

“I’ve taught workshops here at the studio on AI,” Kirk reveals, emphasizing its versatility in fulfilling multiple roles within a company. “It can literally serve the role of multiple positions within your company,” he adds, highlighting AI’s capacity to augment human capabilities and drive innovation.

Moreover, Kirk encourages entrepreneurs to stay attuned to industry trends and incorporate AI into their business strategies accordingly. “Pay attention to what these companies are using and use them too,” he advises. With major corporations like Google and Apple investing heavily in AI, Kirk emphasizes the importance of embracing technology to remain competitive in today’s digital landscape.

Excitingly, Kirk teased his latest venture, Core by Cam Kirk Studios—a camera gear line poised to disrupt the photography industry. With a vision to empower photographers from diverse backgrounds, Kirk aims to deliver innovative products designed to elevate the art of photography.

“My whole career has always been to find a way or make a way,” Kirk said. “They don’t give you a seat at the table, you just bring your own chair.” His commitment to inclusivity and empowerment is evident in his endeavor to launch a camera company that is “for us and by us,” providing opportunities for underrepresented talent to thrive in the industry.

Kirk’s insights underscore the transformative potential of AI in business. By embracing technology, entrepreneurs can unlock new opportunities for innovation, growth, and success in an ever-changing world. And, with Core by Cam Kirk Studios on the horizon, Kirk continues to lead the charge towards a future where creativity knows no bounds.

