Jonathan Majors Sued By Ex Grace Jabbari Over Assault, Defamation

Photo: Getty Images

Jonathan Majors is being sued by his ex-girlfriend Grace Jabbari, whom he was found guilty of assaulting and harassing.

According to TMZ, Jabbari recently filed a lawsuit against Majors alleging that she endured abuse from the actor since they started dating in 2021.

Jabbari claims that she started fearing Majors’ temper after he verbally attacked her in 2021 upon mention of a previous relationship. The lawsuit cites multiple alleged instances of abuse, including a time when Majors allegedly threw her into a shower wall before proceeding to throw objects like candles and other miscellaneous items.

Majors’ ex also alleges that he assaulted her in London multiple times while he was filming a project. According to the lawsuit, Majors was easily angered by simple things like having company over or laughing on the phone. The actor allegedly smashed Jabbari’s headphones and head in fits of rage.

In one instance, Jabbari said Majors slammed her head into a marble floor and strangled her.

The lawsuit also cites the March 2023 incident in which Majors was found guilty of third-degree reckless assault and second-degree harassment. During a trial in December 2023, Jabbari testified that she was riding in a car with Majors when she saw a text on his phone that read: “Oh how I wish to be kissing you.” Jabbari said she took the phone from Majors before he grabbed her arm and hand, twisted her forearm, and hit her head in an attempt to get it back.

In the lawsuit, Jabbari states Majors later threw her back into the car “like a football.” Majors is currently awaiting sentencing in the case.

Jabbari is also suing Majors for defamation, alleging that he lied about the abuse during interviews he did before and after the trial.

In a statement to TMZ, Majors’ lawyer, Priya Chaudhry, responded to the lawsuit, saying “This is no surprise. Mr. Majors is preparing counterclaims against Ms. Jabbari.”