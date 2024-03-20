Jasmine Guy Shares Thoughts On 2 Pac, Spike Lee, And More On New Episode Of ‘UNCENSORED’

Jasmine Guy gained prominence during her portrayal of the southern belle Whitley Gilbert on the hit show, “A Different World.”

But there are more layers to the Atlanta native that was initially presented on the HBCU-themed comedy. In an upcoming episode of TV One’s “UNCENSORED,” Guy provides more insight on her personal life, friendship with 2 Pac, and working on the film “School Daze.”

In the clip below, she shares how she helped the acclaimed rapper after he was shot in New York.

View full episode on March 24.

Jasmine Guy shares thoughts on Spike Lee.

About Post Author