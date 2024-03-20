Black Officer In South Georgia Fired After White Deputy Allegedly Harassed Him During Traffic Stop

A Black cop is speaking out after he was fired after being stopped by a white deputy in Ocilla, Georgia.

In January 2024, Ronald Dixon, a 35-year police veteran, experienced a flat tire while off-duty and attempted to call for help. However, with blue lights flashing, a White deputy stopped him and asked Dixon what he was doing. When Dixon approached the deputy to notify him of his law enforcement background, the white deputy yelled at him to

The White deputy yelled at Dixon and told him, “I don’t care.”

The belligerent encounter ended with the white deputy given Dixon a citation. Dixon reported the stop to the Ocilla Police Department chief of police and Irwin County Sheriff’s Office. However, instead of receiving justice, he was fired after 35 years of service as a law enforcement officer.

“When I saw the blue lights, I thought he was about to give me some assistance because he saw that I had a flat tire, he said it himself. ‘I see you got a flat tire’ right? You see I got a flat tire, therefore are you going to give me some assistance? Or ask do I need any help. None of that came out his mouth,” Dixon told WALB.

In the separation document, it claimed that Dixon violated the department’s policy by not obeying a lawful order during a traffic stop, using profane language and that he violated another policy by making a false report that the department was racially profiling people.

The claim of Dixon using profane language should not have been an issue since he was off-duty at the time and the use of profane language only applies to workers who are on duty, according to the Ocilla Police Code of Conduct.

Dixon has yet to reveal if he will file a lawsuit against the police departments and white deputy who stopped him.

View video of the encounter below.

About Post Author