Woman Celebrates 106th Birthday With First-Ever Visit To Disney World

Photo: Getty Images

A Florida woman celebrated her 106th birthday with her first-ever trip to Disney World.

On Wednesday (March 13), Magnolia Jackson visited Walt Disney Resort in celebration of her 106th birthday, which fell on Thursday (March 14), per People.

Jackson had dreamed of visiting Disney for her birthday since she attended the Florida Classic football game in Orlando last year and saw Mickey Mouse perform on the field, according to a press release.

Walt Disney Resort said they decided to make Jackson’s dream come true by throwing her a birthday party in the Magic Kingdom.

The bash featured appearances from Mickey and Minnie Mouse, Mickey Mouse-shaped balloons, large light-up numbers spelling out “106,” a personalized cake, and more.

Jackson was given a silver tiara that she wore as Disney cast members sang her “Happy Birthday.”

The centenarian, who is the oldest living graduate of Bethune Cookman University, also toured the Magic Kingdom and visited the EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival “where she embraced her life-long love of gardening.”

Shannon Smith-Conrad, Walt Disney World Resort ambassador, called Jackson’s birthday celebration “lively” and “magical.”

“Watching her and her family come into the area and seeing Mickey and Minnie and all the love and support from our cast members and community, you just felt the love that she had in her heart and the excitement to be here at Walt Disney World Parks and Resort this morning,” Smith-Conrad said. “People come to Walt Disney World for birthdays, graduations, wedding anniversaries, so to be able to celebrate Miss Magnolia Jackson’s birthday with her family and friends and our cast members has truly been a magical morning indeed.”