How Fani Willis’ Relationship With Nathan Wade Became All That Trump Hoped For — A Distraction

For over 90 days, the biggest trial in Georgia history stalled over a relationship. The 2020 election interference case in Fulton County was arguably the most significant indictment of former President Donald Trump who faces multiple charges across the country.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis presented a compelling case against Trump and his co-defendants which featured evidence such as the infamous phone call where the former president asked Georgia’s Secretary of State to “find votes” after trailing President Joe Biden by over 11,000 votes. Willis was also able to get four defendants to flip on Trump, offering plea deals for cooperation.

This was the one case that Trump likely feared the most because there’s enough evidence to achieve a conviction and he couldn’t pardon himself if he happens to be re-elected as president because it’s a state case.

But in early January, Judge Scott McAfee gave Trump a gift after Willis’ relationship became the focus of the case.

On Jan. 9, Ashleigh Merchant, the lawyer for Trump’s co-defendant Michael Roman, issued a motion to have Roman’s charges be dismissed, citing that Willis’ alleged personal relationship with Nathan Wade should disqualify her from continuing to prosecute the case. She claimed that Willis benefited from the salary by engaging in an intimate relationship and going on vacations with Wade.

Willis served as the guest speaker for Big Bethel AME Church’s MLK Day Celebration. Willis called out the accusation without mentioning Wade by name during her speech by saying, “They attack this lawyer with impeccable credentials who had been a judge for more than two years. With a private practice for more than 20 years, representing businesses in civil litigation. Served as a prosecutor. A criminal defense lawyer. Special Assistant Attorney General. One Chief Justice Roberts been an award from the State Bar of Georgia. You know, they aren’t just giving those to Black men. The same Black man I hired was acceptable when a Republican in another town hired him and paid him twice the rate I paid him? Why is the white male Republican judge good enough, but the Black female Democrats not?”

After Willis initially attempted to have the misconduct hearing dismissed, Judge McAfee set a date for the hearing to be held in February.

All of a sudden, Georgia’s biggest trial in the state’s history became a soap opera and spectacle.

Willis was able to avoid testifying in a divorce hearing after Wade reached a temporary settlement in his divorce of Joycelyn Wade. In court filings, Willis revealed that she had a personal relationship with Wade, but said there was no conflict of interest when it came to the Trump RICO case. The two revealed that they did not engage in a personal relationship until 2022. They also claimed that at no point were funds misused to enhance their lifestyle.

However, Judge McAfee apparently needed more information and a date was set for the misconduct hearing.

On the day after Valentine’s Day, the misconduct hearing took place and served as legal entertainment for a national audience.

During her fiery testimony, Willis provided details of the relationship and when it started. This came after a former acquaintance, Robin Yeartie, claimed through testimony that she saw Willis and Wade kissing in 2019.

Willis made it a point to highlight the real issue during her testimony by saying, “These people are on trial for trying to steal an election in 2020,” Willis said, pointing to the defense table. “I’m not on trial no matter how hard you try to put me on trial.”

Indeed, the pointless digging of a rabbit hole into Willis’ romantic relationship became the focus as Trump was able to buy more time as we come closer to Election Day 2024. Trump’s legal woes could pause or go away if he’s re-elected.

One month after Willis’ viral testimony, Judge McAfee ruled that there was no evidence that Willis benefitted from a relationship with Wade. However, he ruled that Willis or Wade would have to step down, and of course, Wade sent his resignation within hours.

Judge McAfee would say that while Willis could continue with the case, he struck a low blow by writing, an ‘odor of mendacity remains.”

But the most significant odor comes from the unserious sideshow that was allowed to endure for three months as nothing was ever proven. It allowed Trump to stall and smear Willis’ credibility as he attempts to fool a nation, once again.

