Denzel Washington Was Only Black Person To Make Forbes’ Highest Paid Actors

Photo: Getty Images

Only one Black person made Forbes’ list of the highest-paid actors of 2023.

Forbes released its annual highest-paid actors’ list last week, with Denzel Washington being the only Black person to make the rankings.

Out of the 10 highest-paid actors, Washington came in last on the list, reportedly earning $24 million for his roles in 2023, according to Forbes.

Washington made the highest-paid actors list alongside Adam Sandler, who topped the rankings with his reported $73 million. Margot Robbie followed Sandler with $59 million in earnings. Tom Cruise, Ryan Gosling, Matt Damon, Jennifer Aniston, Leonardo DiCaprio, Jason Statham, and Ben Affleck also made the list.

The rankings come amid criticisms from Taraji P. Henson and other Black actors about pay disparities in Hollywood.

Henson broke down over the possibility of quitting acting over the lack of fair pay while promoting her film The Color Purple.

“I’m just tired of working so hard, being gracious at what I do, [and] getting paid a fraction of the cost,” Henson said during a podcast interview that went viral. “I’m tired of hearing my sisters say the same thing over and over. You get tired. I hear people say ‘you work a lot!’ I have to. The math ain’t mathing. And when you start working a lot, you have a team. Big bills come with what we do, we don’t do this alone.”