The Gathering Spot Celebrates 8th Anniversary, Announces Expansion To Houston, Texas

The Gathering Spot’s (TGS) 8th anniversary Gather Weekend celebration, co-founders Ryan Wilson and TK Petersen announced significant expansions to their influential network. TGS will establish its fourth physical location in Houston, Texas, joining the ranks of its thriving Atlanta, Washington D.C., and Los Angeles clubs.

The announcement of the new club location comes when TGS’s influence has never been more palpable. As a cultural epicenter, TGS has become synonymous with transformative impact, bridging gaps across industries and creating a singular space for the intersection of thought leadership and community action.

“Our anniversary is not just about marking time; it’s about celebrating the unwavering spirit of our community,” says Ryan Wilson, Co-founder and CEO of The Gathering Spot. “The new club location is a beacon of our growing legacy and our promise to continue creating space and opportunities that inform, empower, and support our communities.”

Ryan and TK have created a space rooted in culture, community, and collaboration that fosters a melting pot of ideas and innovations and hosts events that welcome conversations and collaboration. Within the first 70 days of the year, TGS welcomed President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, and three cabinet members to three events where they hosted critical conversations impacting our communities. But the influence of TGS doesn’t stop in the political realm; from brand titans like Nike, Amazon, Google, and Bank of America to cultural titans like LeBron James and Tyler Perry, TGS is where industry leaders, community activists, Grammy and Oscar winners, and sports legends meet with the entrepreneurial architects of tomorrow’s Black businesses.

“These developments reflect the exciting times ahead for The Gathering Spot and a testament to the vibrant future we envision as we continue to build and innovate for our community,” adds TK Petersen, Co-Founder and COO of The Gathering Spot.

In tandem with the expansion into Houston, TGS will enhance its member experience by launching its mobile app at the end of March. The mobile app is a digital extension of TGS’s physical spaces, offering seamless integration for members across all markets.

