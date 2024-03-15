Nathan Wade Resigns From RICO Case, Fani Willis Will Continue Efforts To Prosecute Donald Trump

Nathan Wade has decided to step down after Fulton County Judge Scott McAfee issued a ruling in the misconduct hearing. Wade, who served as a special prosecutor in the 2020 election interference case, issued a statement.

“Although the court found that ‘the defendants failed to meet their burden of proving that the District Attorney acquired an actual conflict of interest,’ I am offering my resignation in the interest of democracy, in dedication to the American public, and move this case forward as quickly as possible,” Wade wrote in a statement.

McAfee wrote that Willis can remain on the Tump RICO case if Wade steps aside.

McAfee stated that Willis acted in an “unprofessional manner” when she chose to have a relationship with Wade. However, the judge also wrote that Trump’s defense team did not prove that there was an actual conflict of interest by Willis traveling with Wade.

In her acceptance letter, Willis wrote, “I will always remember — and will remind everyone — they you were brave enough to step forward and take on the investigation and prosecution of the allegations that the defendants in this case engages in a conspiracy to overturn Georgia’s 2020 presidential election.”

With Wade’s resignation, Willis will move forward with her efforts to prosecutor Donald Trump and his co-defendants.

The hearing that focused on Willis and Wade’s relationship provided political entertainment, but it took away the attention from Trump and his co-defendant’s alleged crimes of attempting to overturn the 2020 election.

The RICO case centers around the 2020 election probe when Trump asked former Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger during a phone call to help him secure over 11,000 votes, the amount in which he trailed Joe Biden in Georgia.

During a recorded call that took place on Jan. 2, 2021, Trump told Raffensperger, “All I want to do is this. I just want to find 11,780 votes, which is one more than we have. Because we won the state.”

Trump continues to maintain his innocence.

