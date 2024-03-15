Chloe Bailey, Ava Duvernay, Cord Jefferson And More Win At ’55th NAACP Image Awards’ Gala: Photos

The NAACP celebrated the stellar achievements of the “55th NAACP Image Awards” nominees and winners at the Awards Gala at the Hollywood Palladium. Hosted by Emmy and NAACP Image Award-winning talk show host, actress and comedian Sherri Shepherd, the event recognized talented individuals nominated in 20 categories. Queen Latifah will host the “55th NAACP Image Awards” premiering LIVE on Saturday, March 16, 2024, at 8:00 PM ET/PT on BET and CBS from the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles.

The 55th NAACP Image Awards Gala kicked off with an invocation by Dr. Thema Bryant. The evening continued with welcome speeches from NAACP Chair Leon W. Russell and NAACP Vice Chair Karen Boykin-Towns. The board members congratulated the nominees and celebrated the incredible contributions of Black women of Hollywood during Women’s History Month.

Winners include Chloe Bailey for Outstanding Actress in a Television Movie, Limited-Series or Dramatic Special for “Praise This,” Ayo Edebiri for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for “The Bear,” William Stanford Davis for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series, Keith Powers for Outstanding Actor in a Television Movie, Limited-Series or Dramatic Special for “The Perfect Find,” The Jennifer Hudson Show for Outstanding Talk Series, Sherri Shepherd for Outstanding Host in a Talk or News/Information (Series or Special) for “SHERRI,” Cord Jefferson for Outstanding Writing in a Motion Picture for “American Fiction,” Ava DuVernay for Outstanding Directing in a Motion Picture for “Origin,” and more.

Winners including Phylicia Pearl Mpasi, who received an Image Award for Outstanding Breakthrough Performance in a Motion Picture for her role as Young Celie in “The Color Purple,” delivered an impassioned speech about the importance of representation and giving Black creatives the platforms they deserve to not only make meaningful art, but also an impactful statement. When Sherri Shepherd tearfully accepted her award for Outstanding Talk Show Host, she reflected on all of the studio executives who dismissed her, refusing to watch her sizzle reel when she tried to pitch her talk show idea.

“It took me 23-plus years to get to the place,” Shepherd said. “Sometimes you have to mature into the dream that you’ve been dreaming about.”

During the evening, NAACP Hollywood Bureau Senior Vice President Kyle Bower announced a book publishing partnership with Amistad, a venerable commercial African American publisher and an imprint of HarperCollins. Through the partnership, HarperCollins and Amistad will publish two original books and a reprint of existing work with the NAACP. Additionally, Amistad will republish the most highly regarded self-published book nominated for the NAACP Image Awards Outstanding Literary categories, which will be chosen by an independent group of judges.

“We realize that we are in a season of censorship and book banning,” said Bowser. “This partnership gives us an opportunity to encourage you to continue to tell our stories in a very forthright way. ”

NAACP President and CEO Derrick Johnson called on the star-studded audience to use their influence to help mobilize voters ahead of the presidential election.

“We cannot take our freedoms for granted. We must continue to fight for them, and to protect them, with everything we have,” said Johnson. “The NAACP was founded for this fight. We are committed now and forever, but we cannot fight alone. We need your commitment. Alone we cannot win. Together, we cannot lose.”

During the Awards Gala, Dr. Joy Buolamwini, Founder of the Algorithmic Justice League, was honored with the NAACP-Archewell Digital Civil Rights Award, virtually presented by Prince William and Meghan Markle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. The award acknowledges and supports a new generation of leaders that are creating transformational change at the intersection of social justice and technology — working to advance civil and human rights.

Singer-songwriter Shanice performed her 1991 hit single “I Love Your Smile,” and NAACP Award winning singer Kenny Lattimore performed his 1997 hit “For You.” Frankie Beverly received the Lifetime Achievement Award, and in a lively tribute, Lalah Hathaway, Kenyon Dixon, Kenny Lattimore and Luke James performed several of Maze featuring Frankie Beverly favorites, including “Golden Time of Day,” “We are One,” “Joy and Pain” and before closing the show with “Before I Let Go.”

The Gala featured appearances from presenters including Aisha Hinds, Aja Naomi King, Coco Jones, Courtney B. Vance, Druski, Gail Bean, Jarrell Jerome, Jawn Murray, Justice Smith, Kelvin Harrison Jr., Kevin Fredericks (KevOnStage), Lisa Beasley (Corporate Erin), Luke James, Nicco Annan, Nicole Byer, Patina Miller, Shameik Moore, and Wendell Pierce.

