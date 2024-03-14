Don Lemon Says Elon Musk Canceled His Show On X

Former CNN anchor Don Lemon says his new show will no longer air on Elon Musk’s X platform.
On Wednesday (March 13), Lemon said Musk “canceled the partnership I had with X.”
“He informed me of his decision hours after an interview I conducted with him on Friday,” the ex-CNN anchor added.
Musk’s interview was set to be featured on the first episode of “The Don Lemon Show,” which was previously slated to debut on X and YouTube.
During the Musk interview, Lemon said “There were no restrictions,” and he thought the two “had a good conversation.”
“Clearly he felt differently,” Lemon said.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
