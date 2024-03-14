Digital Daily

Don Lemon Says Elon Musk Canceled His Show On X

  • Black Information Network

 

Former CNN anchor Don Lemon says his new show will no longer air on Elon Musk’s X platform.

On Wednesday (March 13), Lemon said Musk “canceled the partnership I had with X.”

“He informed me of his decision hours after an interview I conducted with him on Friday,” the ex-CNN anchor added.

Musk’s interview was set to be featured on the first episode of “The Don Lemon Show,” which was previously slated to debut on X and YouTube.

During the Musk interview, Lemon said “There were no restrictions,” and he thought the two “had a good conversation.”

“Clearly he felt differently,” Lemon said.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Black Information Network

Black Information Network is the first and only 24/7 national and local all-news audio service dedicated to providing an objective, accurate and trusted source of continual news coverage with a Black voice and perspective. BIN is enabled by the resources, assets and financial support of iHeartMedia and the support of its Founding Partners: Bank of America, CVS Health, GEICO, Lowe’s, McDonald’s USA, Sony, 23andMe and Verizon. BIN is focused on service to the Black community and providing an information window for those outside the community to help foster communication, accountability and deeper understanding.

Black Information Network is distributed nationally through the iHeartRadio app and accessible via mobile, smart speakers, smart TVs and other connected platforms, and on dedicated all-news local broadcast AM/FM radio stations. BIN also provides the news service for iHeartMedia’s 106 Hip Hop, R&B and Gospel stations across the country. Please visit www.BINNews.com for more information.

