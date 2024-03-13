Digital Daily

Victoria Monét, H.E.R. and ‘Color Purple’ Among Early Winners of NAACP Awards

  • Black Information Network
Photo: Getty Images

The 55th annual NAACP Image Awards have officially kicked off.

Monday (March 11) marked the first of the three-day virtual Image Awards show hosted by Khloe Thomas.

During Monday’s ceremony, Victoria Monét took home trophies for Outstanding New Artist and Outstanding Album for Jaguar ll, marking the artist’s first NAACP Image Award wins. Usher won Outstanding Male Artist, while H.E.R. nabbed the Outstanding Female Artist prize.

Chris Brown earned Image Awards for “How We Roll,” his hit with Ciara, and “Sensational,” his collaboration with Davido & Lojay.

The Color Purple also won for outstanding soundtrack or compilation album. The movie’s soundtrack includes performances from Fantasia, Taraji P. Henson, Halle Bailey, H.E.R., Danielle Brooks, and more.

The virtual ceremony comes ahead of the live broadcast of the NAACP Image Awards at Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles on Saturday (March 16).

See who else took home awards on night one below.

Outstanding International Song

“Me & U” – Tems

Outstanding Jazz Album

“Brand New Life” – Brandee Younger

Outstanding Gospel/Christian Song

“All Yours” – Kierra Sheard feat. Anthony Brown

Outstanding Gospel/Christian Album

“Father’s Day” – Kirk Franklin

Outstanding Original Score for TV/Film

“Transformers: Rise of the Beasts” – Jongnic Bontemps

Outstanding Hip Hop/Rap Song

“Cobra” – Megan Thee Stallion

Outstanding Literary Work – Fiction

“Family Lore” – Elizabeth Acevedo

Outstanding Literary Work – Non-Fiction

“The New Brownies’ Book” – Karida L. Brown and Charly Palmer

Outstanding Literary Work – Debut Author

“Rootless” – Krystle Zara Appiah

Outstanding Literary Work – Biography/ Autobiography

“Our Secret Society: Mollie Moon and the Glamour, Money, and Power Behind the Civil Rights Movement” – Dr. Tanisha C. Ford

Outstanding Literary Work – Instructional

“Historically Black Phrases: From ‘I Ain’t One of Your Lil’ Friends’ to ‘Who All Gon’ Be There?’” – Jarrett Hill and Tre’vell Anderson

Outstanding Literary Work – Graphic Novel

“The Talk” – Darrin Bell

Outstanding Literary Work – Poetry

“Suddenly We” – Evie Shockley

Outstanding Literary Work – Children

“CROWNED: Magical Folk and Fairy Tales from the Diaspora” – Kahran Bethencourt

Outstanding Literary Work – Youth/Teens

“Everyone’s Thinking It” – Aleema Omotoni

The Black Information Network is your source for Black News! Get the latest news 24/7 on The Black Information Network. Listen now on the iHeartRadio app or click HERE to tune in live.

About Post Author

Black Information Network

Black Information Network is the first and only 24/7 national and local all-news audio service dedicated to providing an objective, accurate and trusted source of continual news coverage with a Black voice and perspective. BIN is enabled by the resources, assets and financial support of iHeartMedia and the support of its Founding Partners: Bank of America, CVS Health, GEICO, Lowe’s, McDonald’s USA, Sony, 23andMe and Verizon. BIN is focused on service to the Black community and providing an information window for those outside the community to help foster communication, accountability and deeper understanding.

Black Information Network is distributed nationally through the iHeartRadio app and accessible via mobile, smart speakers, smart TVs and other connected platforms, and on dedicated all-news local broadcast AM/FM radio stations. BIN also provides the news service for iHeartMedia’s 106 Hip Hop, R&B and Gospel stations across the country. Please visit www.BINNews.com for more information.

See author's posts

Comments

From the Web

Skip to content
Verified by MonsterInsights