Victoria Monét, H.E.R. and ‘Color Purple’ Among Early Winners of NAACP Awards

The 55th annual NAACP Image Awards have officially kicked off.
Monday (March 11) marked the first of the three-day virtual Image Awards show hosted by Khloe Thomas.
During Monday’s ceremony, Victoria Monét took home trophies for Outstanding New Artist and Outstanding Album for Jaguar ll, marking the artist’s first NAACP Image Award wins. Usher won Outstanding Male Artist, while H.E.R. nabbed the Outstanding Female Artist prize.
Chris Brown earned Image Awards for “How We Roll,” his hit with Ciara, and “Sensational,” his collaboration with Davido & Lojay.
The Color Purple also won for outstanding soundtrack or compilation album. The movie’s soundtrack includes performances from Fantasia, Taraji P. Henson, Halle Bailey, H.E.R., Danielle Brooks, and more.
The virtual ceremony comes ahead of the live broadcast of the NAACP Image Awards at Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles on Saturday (March 16).
See who else took home awards on night one below.
Outstanding International Song
“Me & U” – Tems
Outstanding Jazz Album
“Brand New Life” – Brandee Younger
Outstanding Gospel/Christian Song
“All Yours” – Kierra Sheard feat. Anthony Brown
Outstanding Gospel/Christian Album
“Father’s Day” – Kirk Franklin
Outstanding Original Score for TV/Film
“Transformers: Rise of the Beasts” – Jongnic Bontemps
Outstanding Hip Hop/Rap Song
“Cobra” – Megan Thee Stallion
Outstanding Literary Work – Fiction
“Family Lore” – Elizabeth Acevedo
Outstanding Literary Work – Non-Fiction
“The New Brownies’ Book” – Karida L. Brown and Charly Palmer
Outstanding Literary Work – Debut Author
“Rootless” – Krystle Zara Appiah
Outstanding Literary Work – Biography/ Autobiography
“Our Secret Society: Mollie Moon and the Glamour, Money, and Power Behind the Civil Rights Movement” – Dr. Tanisha C. Ford
Outstanding Literary Work – Instructional
“Historically Black Phrases: From ‘I Ain’t One of Your Lil’ Friends’ to ‘Who All Gon’ Be There?’” – Jarrett Hill and Tre’vell Anderson
Outstanding Literary Work – Graphic Novel
“The Talk” – Darrin Bell
Outstanding Literary Work – Poetry
“Suddenly We” – Evie Shockley
Outstanding Literary Work – Children
“CROWNED: Magical Folk and Fairy Tales from the Diaspora” – Kahran Bethencourt
Outstanding Literary Work – Youth/Teens
“Everyone’s Thinking It” – Aleema Omotoni
