Oscar Winner Da’Vine Joy Randolph Shared Success Story At 2024 ESSENCE Hollywood House 

Da’Vine Joy Randolph added yet another award to her season sweep with a Best Supporting Actress Oscars win for her performance in The Holdovers.

As a precursor to her 2024 Oscars appearance, Da’Vine sat down with former ESSENCE editor and icon, Mikki Taylor at the 2024 ESSENCE Hollywood House on March 8th, for a conversation about the highs and lows of the entertainment industry and how to stay authentically true to yourself.

During the fireside chat, Da’Vine attributed her success to her community stating, “you don’t have to have people in your circle that knows what you’re doing in order to still breathe life into you…Sometimes it’s just that person interceding to furthering and putting together your dream and your goal.”

She went on to talk about her experience as an actress for the 2023 drama film The Holdovers saying, “I could tell from reading the script that the directors and the writer had a very close relationship with their mother and by me seeing that, I knew I had a way in because I knew…I could…encourage them, what it meant to be a Black woman through the love of their mother. If you trust me to have you, I’ll trust you to have me.”

She shared how her activism has become her artistry and she has goals and intentions when taking on new projects, sharing with the audience that she’s “…creating subliminal messages to y’all in every single character that I do. I make sure that this woman is authentic and correct with her hair, her clothes, the things she says. It is a love letter back to us [Black Woman] saying I see you and I got you.”

Da’Vine shared that these goals won’t change, letting the audience know that she will continue to own the seat of responsibility, saying, “with this nomination, the world is like ‘what is she going to do next?’…even if I win this award, it [her ministry and mission] won’t change. If anything it will get fortified stronger.”

When closing out the fireside chat, Da’Vine shared some words of wisdom to those trying to find their purpose in the film and television industry, saying, “think back to when you were [first] motivated, and when you were motivated, what was the thing that motivated you – start there. Get back in touch with yourself.”

