Comedian Chris Tucker Funniest Deputy in Clayton County

Comedian Chis Tucker, widely known for his roles in Rush Hour is not only playing a copy in the movies, he’s acting it out in real life. The native Atlantan was in town on Tuesday, March 12 ahead of his upcoming comedy show at the Fox Theater when he visited Clayton County Sheriff Levon Allen who swore the funny man in as an honorary Clayton County Deputy.

Tucker, who began his career as a stand up comedian was made famous for his role as Smokey in the hit Friday movie and the line “How you get fired on your day off?” will perform The Legend Tour 2024, on Thursday, March 14 at the Fox Theater.

The comedian also played supporting roles in films like Dead Presidents, The Fifth Element, and Jackie Brown. Tucker also starred as the lead in the 1997 action comedy Money Talks, directed by Brett Ratner. The actor would reteam with Ratner the next year for Rush Hour, which made him even more of a household name.

