Da’Vinchi understands the complexity of portraying one of the most notorious figures of this generation. Tasked with the role of Terry “Southwest T” Flenory in the Starz hit series “BMF,” Da’Vinchi brings depth to the drama which sheds light on the real-life story of the Black Mafia Family.

During a recent visit to Atlanta, Da’Vinchi sat down with ADW/Real Times Media at iHeart Studios to discuss the new season of the series and how the role has impacted his life.

View full video below:

