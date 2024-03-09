Digital Daily

White Georgia-Based Teacher Who Said N-Word In Viral TikTok Under Investigation

A white Georgia teacher is under investigation after he seems to have uttered the N-word in a TikTok viewed over 12 million times. According to WSB-TV, the DeKalb County School District has launched a probe into the educator, who was identified as a second-grade teacher at Indian Creek Elementary School in Clarkson.The viral video, uploaded by TikToker Derrick Dicaprio, follows a trend where two people poke fun at racial stereotypes.

“We’re interracial best friends. When the cops show up, I feel safe with him,” Dicaprio starts off the popular TikTok.

“We’re interracial best friends. When he calls me his n***a I feel so alive,” the white friend follows up. In another segment of the video, the teacher said, “We’re interracial best friends, of course, my family owned his family.”

The TikTok racked up another 900,000 views since it was published, but several parents and community members told reporters the video left them “disgusted.”

Gerald Griggs with the Georgia NAACP also slammed the viral footage in a statement obtained by WSB-TV:

“At no point, should the word, the N-word be used in any form or fashion by anyone. Let alone a teacher of any capacity. It’s not a word that should be used period. It’s a word that brings up so many emotions. So many negative connotations. It’s concerning that in the climate that we’re in right now, people feel comfortable using that type of language, there’s no excuse for it. There needs to be a thorough investigation.”

The DeKalb County School District confirmed they’re investigating the teacher’s offensive comments alongside the school administration.

“The District and Indian Creek Elementary School expect all employees to be positive role models for our children and will respond appropriately whenever that expectation is not met,” officials wrote.

The Black Information Network is your source for Black News! Get the latest news 24/7 on The Black Information Network. Listen now on the iHeartRadio app or click HERE to tune in live.

