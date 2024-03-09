First Daytime Black Soap Opera In 35 Years In Development At CBS

Photo: LightRocket

A daytime television drama with a predominantly-Black cast is currently in development, and it could be the first one on air in decades. CBS is working on an upcoming soap opera titled The Gates, which follows the lives of a rich Black family in a lavish gated community, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Emmy-winner Michele Van Jean, known for her work on The Bold & The Beautiful and General Hospital, will serve as the showrunner, as well as a writer and executive producer. The daytime veteran took to X (formerly Twitter) to thank everyone for showering her with support from the news.

“To everyone who reached out about #TheGates know that I appreciate you and I’ll get around to liking: responding to your comments so you know I see you But it’s gonna take a minute so be patient. In the meantime know I’m humbled and grateful for your support,” Val Jean wrote. “Wow. Let’s do this.”

CBS Studios is teaming up with the NAACP’s production venture in partnership with P&G Studios. Sheila Ducksworth, president of the CBS Studios NAACP venture, will also executive produce The Gates alongside Leon Russell, Derrick Johnson, and Kimberly Doebereiner.

“The Gates will be everything we love about daytime drama, from a new and fresh perspective,” Ducksworth said in a statement obtained by THR. “This series will salute an audience that has been traditionally underserved, with the potential to be a groundbreaking moment for broadcast television. With multi-dimensional characters, juicy storylines and Black culture front and center, The Gates will have impactful representation, one of the key touchstones of the venture. I’m excited to develop this project with CBS and P&G, two of the longest and most passionate champions of broadcast and daytime television, and the NAACP, whose enduring commitment to Black voices and artists is both powerful and inspiring.”

The last time a Black daytime soap opera was on air was NBC’s Generations, which debuted in 1989. It’s credited as being the first soap opera focused on Black American families, racking on many Emmy nominations and even an award before it ended in 1991.

