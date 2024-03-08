Georgia Squatters Renting Out Houses As ‘One-Time Payment Homes’: Report

Photo: Grace Cary / Moment / Getty Images

Bold squatters are taking advantage of laws and policies to rent out vacant houses to other people, stoking frustrations among homeowners and landlords, according to a report from The Atlanta Black Star. While some states deal with this issue, most of the focus is on Georgia due to the squatters’ rights protecting these invaders from violent oustings.

In the Peach State, squatters illegally take over uninhabited houses while not paying the rightful owners’ rent. The news outlet cited a WSB-TV investigation where a now-deactivated Instagram account was advertising houses, taking one-time payments, giving advice on limiting law enforcement intervention, and providing squatters the keys to homes.

Property owners’ hands are tied though since the squatters’ rights prevent them from removing these unauthorized inhabitants unless they go through the entire eviction process. In some instances, squatters would sell household appliances, trash homes, and even leave behind dangerous substances, according to various victim testimonies.

The issue is particularly prolific in the Atlanta metropolitan area. According to the National Rental Home Council, around 1,200 homes were invaded by squatters, more than any other metro area tracked by the council in the country, per Bloomberg.

WSB-TV interviewed a DeKalb County man who left his home to care for his sick wife. While he was away, the homeowner claims a group of squatters moved into the house he inherited from his late father and even changed the locks.

“Basically, these people came in … broke into my house and had a U-Haul move all their stuff in,” Paul Callins told reporters. He said these people showed up after he invested thousands of dollars into renovations and posted an ad looking for a government-subsidized renter.

“I guess they have done this before, because when I called the police, they said since they have a fake lease, that they can’t do anything, that it’s a civil matter,” Callins remarked. On Monday (March 4), the news station revealed Callins evicted the group of squatters, who reportedly had a 4-year-old child with them.

A bill aiming to crack down on squatters is currently making its way through the Georgia state legislature. House Bill 1017, introduced by Republican Rep. Devan Seabaugh, takes away squatters’ rights and makes squatting a criminal trespass offense.

“We have to stop it,” Seabaugh said. These squatters are criminals. They are harming homeowners, legal tenants, and realtors and making our neighborhoods unsafe.”

