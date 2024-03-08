Dr. Cornel West Launches Atlanta Presidential Campaign Initiative with Visit to ‘Cop City’

The Cornel West for President campaign has announced a series of groundbreaking events in Atlanta, Georgia this weekend to highlight the swell of cross-cultural solidarity the campaign is championing across the nation. These events will amplify Brother West’s ongoing efforts to amplify the voices of the underserved while advocating for a deeply transformative shift in American politics towards the universal human values of truth, justice, and love.

“In a critical time where our communities face oppressive systems that do not serve their best interests and our collective sense of futility can feel heavy—we are each called to come together and amplify our courage as we are in Atlanta this weekend,” declared Dr. Cornel West. “It is imperative we allow ourselves to envision together new options that center humanity and compassion. Our movement seeks to inspire a collective awakening to the possibility of a society rooted in care for one another that retires the current political paradigm that serves only the few.”

As part of its mission to ensure Dr. Cornel West’s message reaches a nationwide audience, the campaign is excited to launch its ballot access program in Georgia. The campaign has continually affirmed the importance of independent ballot access as a cornerstone of a vibrant democracy where diverse voices and perspectives can thrive. Georgia registered voters will be able to help offer their state more comprehensive solutions and a more inclusive future that upends the cynicism of the status quo to respect all voices.

“As we stride towards a future where justice, love, and dignity prevail, I call upon the people of Georgia and beyond to stand with us this weekend.” invites Brother West. “Our vision goes far beyond any election cycle or campaign—we stand in a historic movement and are called to bring the best of ourselves to reimagine what our society can become. Let’s rally together to build a more equitable, just, and loving society for our children.”

Atlanta Event Schedule

March 8, 10 AM, Cop City (Atlanta Public Safety Training Center): Dr. West will complete a driving tour of the facility, followed by a discussion with community leaders about its vision and impact, hosted by the American Friends Service Committee.

March 8, 2:30 PM, Conversation with Imam Plemom El-Amin, Atlanta Masjid: Following the Friday Jumah prayer, Dr. West will strengthen ties with Georgia's oldest Islamic community.

March 9, 3-5 PM, 310 Studios ATL, Castleberry Hills : Join us for a public fundraiser featuring music and fellowship to celebrate our shared vision of love and solidarity.

March 10, 2 PM, New Life Presbyterian Church: "A Sacred Conversation" with Rahiel Tesfamariam to facilitate a dialogue on the campaign's core values in alignment with universal principles of human dignity and faith.

About Cornel West For President 2024

Dr. West, affectionately known to many as Brother West, is the Dietrich Bonhoeffer Professor of Philosophy and Christian Practice at Union Theological Seminary.

Dr. West is the former University Professor at Harvard University, Professor Emeritus at Princeton University and the first Black person to receive a Ph.D. In Philosophy from Princeton University. He has written 20 books and he is best known for his classics, Race Matters and Democracy Matters, and for his memoir, Brother West: Living and Loving Out Loud. He will deliver the historic Gifford lectures at the University of Edinburgh in Scotland in Spring 2024.

Dr. West enters the 2024 Presidential contest at a time in which he describes a national crisis of moral bankruptcy and spiritual obscenity driven by a derelict duopoly of both major parties that equally places profits over people and the planet. West asserts that running as an Independent candidate affords him the opportunity and duty to deliver policy prescriptions incorporated by and for the people, instead of political parties beholden to corporations and special interest groups who feel no solidarity with poor and working-class people of all races, gender identities, and age groups.

The Cornel West Campaign to empower poor and working people everywhere stands at a pivotal moment in history, committed to being a true campaign for people around the globe. Our aim is and will always be to unite in solidarity with movements of truth and justice, who seek a choice beyond empire, white supremacy, capitalism, patriarchy, and the confines of the corporate-dominated two-party system.

Learn more about Cornel West, donate, volunteer, or assist with ballot access at CornelWest2024.com.

Learn more about Dr. West’s Policy Pillars at CornelWest2024.com/Platform.

For more details and press inquiries, please contact press@cornelwest2024.com.

