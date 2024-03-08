Chloe & Halle Bailey, Zendaya, Danielle Brooks And More Attend Essence Black Women In Hollywood Awards

Atlanta’s own Chloe & Halle Bailey were on hand with some of the top women in entertainment at the 17th annual Essence Black Women In Hollywood Awards.

Held at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles, the event honored several women who have made an impact in film and TV over the past year.

Honorees included Halle Bailey, Augusta native Danielle Brooks, Nkechi Okoro Carroll, and Kathryn Busby.

Other notable figures who attended the awards ceremony included Zendaya, Method Man, Tia and Tamera Mowry, Muni Long, Normani, Tina Knowles, Da’Vinchi, Teyonah Parris, Anthony Anderson, Leslie Jones, Marsai Martin, and Skai Jackson.

View images of the this year’s ceremony below:

