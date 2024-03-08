Thriving Together Atlanta’s Equitable Dinners Offers Convo on Major Social issues at Night of Ideas at Atlanta History Center

City of Atlanta Mayor’s Office of Cultural Affairs, Atlanta History Center, Out of Hand, and Equitable Dinners partner with Villa Albertine for free annual philosophy super-event on March 1, 2024

Villa Albertine, the City of Atlanta Mayor’s Office of Cultural Affairs, Atlanta History Center, Equitable Dinners, and Out of Hand Theater on March 1 hosted the highly anticipated 2024 Night of Ideas at the Atlanta History Center coming to Atlanta on March 1, 2024. The event is designed to facilitate social activism by bringing together local thought leaders, activists, civic leaders, and community members to participate in conversations around important social topics that impact the quality of life in local communities around the country.

The Atlanta 2024 Night of Ideas, opened with a welcome from City of Atlanta Cultural Affairs Director Camille Russell Love and remarks from Mayor Andre Dickens who addressed the crowd of approximately 150 participants. “Two years ago Night of Ideas made its debut right here in the city of Atlanta and it brought together some of Atlanta’s most thoughtful and creative minds,” Dickens said. “This is the second year of the return of in-person Equitable Dinners where city-wide dinners take place with diverse groups of residents throughout the city to have courageous conversations that center on race and equity,” he added.

The celebrated event included an Equitable Dinners experience and a one-man play hosted by Out of Hand Theater. Organizers and facilitators joined audience members for dinner and roundtable conversations to have open, educated conversations about the impact of race and equity on healthcare.

Insights from the Equitable Dinner experience will inform Thriving Together Atlanta, a public art project in development to address inequities in Atlanta’s healthcare system. The public art project was awarded a $1 million Bloomberg Philanthropies Public Art Challenge grant and is a collaboration between the City of Atlanta Mayor’s Office of Cultural Affairs, the CDC Foundation, National Black Arts Festival, and Out of Hand Theater. For more information, to learn about upcoming events, and join the mailing list, visit: thrivingtogetheratlanta.org.

Bloomberg Philanthropies invests in 700 cities and 150 countries around the world to ensure better, longer lives for the greatest number of people. The organization focuses on five key areas for creating lasting change: the Arts, Education, Environment, Government Innovation, and Public Health. Bloomberg Philanthropies encompasses all of Michael R. Bloomberg’s giving, including his foundation, corporate, and personal philanthropy as well as Bloomberg Associates, a pro bono consultancy that works in cities around the world. In 2022, Bloomberg Philanthropies distributed $1.7 billion. For more information, visit bloomberg.org.

Night of Ideas 2024 is presented by Villa Albertine and Albertine Foundation thanks to the leadership support of the Judy & Peter Blum Kovler Foundation, and with the support of The Andrew W. Mellon Foundation and The Carnegie Corporation of New York. It is coordinated worldwide by the Institut Français.

About Post Author