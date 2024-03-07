Elijah McClain’s Mother Upset After Paramedic Gets 5-Year Prison Sentence

Photo: Glendale Police Department

One of the paramedics convicted of killing Elijah McClain was handed a five-year prison sentence on Friday (March 1) after begging the judge for lighter penalties, according to KUSA.

Judge Mark Warner sentenced Peter Cichuniec to five years in the Department of Corrections for second-degree assault, which is the minimum sentence for the conviction. Cichuniec injected a lethal dose of ketamine into McClain, 23, without consent during his brutal arrest in 2019. The Black man’s heart stopped and he died days later.

Sheneen McClain, Elijah’s mother, said she was shocked at the “bare minimum” punishment the paramedic got for the death of her son.

“Minimum, the bare minimum always?” Sheneen McClain told reporters after the sentencing. “No. We deserve better, we deserve more.”

A jury found Cichuniec and Jeremy Cooper guilty of criminally negligent homicide, which carries a one-year prison sentence. Cichuniec will serve that concurrently and he’ll get credit for the 70 days he’s been in custody. He’ll be on parole for three years after he’s released.

Cooper will be sentenced next month.

Three Aurora police officers arrested McClain in August 2019 after getting a report of a “suspicious person,” which led to authorities beating up the 23-year-old and pinning him to the ground. Andrew Woodyard, who initially confronted McClain, and Jason Rosenblatt were acquitted of all charges in his death. Randy Roedema was sentenced to 14 months in jail.

Prosecutors argued the paramedics didn’t properly assess McClain before administering the largest ketamine dose allowed, which was meant for people roughly 80 pounds heavier than the Black man. Testimonies defending Cichuniec tried shifting the blame on his lax training, according to reporters.

Cichuniec apologized for his actions during his sentencing, tearfully begging the judge for mercy.

“I’m very sorry Elijah McClain is no longer with us. And I mean that from the bottom of my heart,” he said, per KUSA. “Ms. McClain tragically lost a son. And we also lost a patient, and I don’t take that lightly… as a lifesaver with a servant’s heart it sickens me that the protection had enough nerve to say in their closing arguments I showed no remorse for Elijah or this call.”

Despite her feelings about the Cicheuniec’s prison sentence, Sheneen McClain said she’s relieved the case is finally coming to a close.

“I’m just so glad it’s over. I can’t even imagine what Elijah experienced, you know. I can’t even imagine,” the mother said. “I’m just glad this part is over.”

