On a recent Sunday, the White pastor of a California megachurch passionately delivered a fiery sermon, admonishing his congregants and saying Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. misrepresented Christianity, and was considered “not a Christian at all.”

The 85-year-old John MacArthur, leader of Grace Community Church in Sun Valley, California, located about 30 miles north of Los Angeles, has allegedly criticized MLK for his alleged role as a race-baiter and labeled him as “immoral.”

“I’m not saying [King] didn’t do some social good, and I’ve always been glad he was a pacifist or he could have started a real revolution. But you don’t honor a non-believer who misrepresented Christ and everything about the gospel,” MacArthur said.

This critic of Martin Luther King also claimed that Christianity does not liberate the enslaved.

For the congregation, MacArthur had more outlandish statements, including the belief that there is no such thing as being “gay.” He also claimed that Christianity does not “free the slaves” or provide “equal social rights.”

According to LGBTQ Nation, MacArthur previously expressed astonishing beliefs to his congregants, stating that being a true Christian means embracing slavery as the core of their faith, and emphasizing that Christianity does not advocate for freeing slaves. Equal social rights are not granted by Christianity. Jesus neither advocated for equal rights nor disrupted the social order. With great fear of God and great respect, all of them affirmed that you are to be submissive to your masters. You are expected to submit, whether they are good and gentle or unreasonable.

MacArthur has stated that, in relation to the LGBTQ+ community, "No one is gay."

Comparing alternative sexual orientations to a person admitting, “I am a robber, despite constantly robbing banks.” I engage in illegal activities as a bank robber. What should I do now? ‘I’m a bank robber.’ MacArthur added, “What you do is not excusable.” Do certain impulses lead people in that direction? Certainly! Here is the revised paragraph: Allowing people to define themselves as gay is one of the truly harmful aspects of this situation in my opinion.

MacArthur, as he proudly points out, is accustomed to having folks walk out on his sermons.

