PRETTY GIRLS SWEAT Collaborates With Adidas And WISH For Honoring Black Excellence Initiative

The adidas Cornerstone Community recently partnered with retail outlet WISH and PRETTY GIRLS SWEAT to promote health initiatives.

Aeshia Devore, CEO of PRETTY GIRLS SWEAT, was honored through the brand’s Honoring Black Excellence (HBE) initiative which is dedicated to recognizing the extraordinary achievements of Black individuals, communities, and culture through education, inspiration, and authentic storytelling year-round.

“This event came together thankfully through WISH Atlanta and adidas,” Devore said. “They wanted to recognize me for the work that I’ve been doing in the Atlanta community and nationwide.”

Honoring Black Excellence (HBE) is an adidas’ initiative committed to celebrating and recognizing the extraordinary achievements and contributions of Black individuals, communities, and culture throughout the year. The initiative is purposefully designed to recognize achievements through education, inspiration, and authentic storytelling year-round.

Devore shared why she started PRETTY GIRLS SWEAT and the importance of promoting healthy lifestyles.

“Health is so important because it’s a necessity, without it we cannot survive,” Devore said. “We need to be mentally healthy and physically healthy to be able to function in our everyday lives and just to be happy people. Without health, we are not in the right place. One of the main reasons why I started PRETTY GIRLS SWEAT was because of Michelle Obama’s ‘Let’s Move’ campaign which focused on ending childhood obesity. And it really starts with this age group. Especially college students. They are the future.”