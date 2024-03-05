White House Celebrity Panel Highlights HBCU Day

Photo: Morgyn Wood

Last week, the Biden administration hosted a group of students from Historically Black Colleges and Universities at the White House. During their visit, a panel of celebrities who graduated from HBCUs joined the students for a discussion moderated by White House Correspondent April D. Ryan. The panel included Spelman alum Keisha Knight-Pulliam, who shared some valuable life lessons with the young adults.

“Life and success are in the journey,” she told the students. “It is in all of wisdom that you pick up along the way that prepares you for that final destination, and know that that final destination really isn’t final. Because you are always learning, always growing, and always evolving and unfortunately guys, it doesn’t stop.”

Actor and North Carolina A&T alum Terrence J, along with Real Housewives of Potomac star and Howard University alum Candiace Dillard-Bassett, also participated in the panel. Terrence emphasized the importance of financial literacy, stating, “Being financially literate is key to achieving financial freedom. When you understand money, you’re empowered.”

Following the panel, Candiace spoke to BIN exclusively about her experience at Howard, saying, “The experience I had at Howard really shaped the way I’ve been able to move through the world as an entertainer.” She also encouraged students to collaborate laterally. She also encouraged students to foster lateral collaborations. In line with this sentiment, Executive Director of White House Initiatives on HBCUs, Dietra Trent, emphasized the Biden administration’s “whole of government approach,” stressing the importance of having diverse voices represented at the table.

The Biden administration has made historic investments in HBCUs with more than $7 billion in support.

