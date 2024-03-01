Morehouse College Appoints Golf Pro And Entrepreneur Edgar Evans Jr. As Head Coach For The Maroon Tigers Golf Team

Morehouse College has announced the appointment of Edgar Evans Jr. as the head coach of the esteemed Maroon Tigers golf team. An accomplished golf professional, entrepreneur, and former Southern University golf team member, Evans brings over eight years of experience to inspire the team to unprecedented heights.

“Coach Evans is a transformative leader who brings a dynamic blend of expertise in golf and entrepreneurship to our program,” says Morehouse College athletic director Harold Ellis ’92. “His commitment to excellence and the holistic development of our student-athletes aligns seamlessly with the Morehouse ethos. We believe Coach Evans will inspire our golf team to achieve new heights, fostering a culture of success and sportsmanship that will make the Morehouse community proud.”

Evans joins Morehouse Athletics as the department expands its partnerships with corporations that support the Morehouse Mission and the college’s commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion. One of those corporations is Eastside Golf, a global lifestyle apparel brand dedicated to driving change in golf culture on and off the course. Eastside has donated academic and sports funding for student athletes. Last week, Eastside Golf founders and former Morehouse Golf teammates, Olajuwon Ajakanku (‘12) and Earl Cooper (‘11) visited Morehouse to present the golf team with new clothes, shoes, book bags, and golf bags during a Feb. 22 ceremony held outside the Kilgore Student Center.

Coach Evans and the golf team also received the keys to a custom-painted Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Passenger Van adorned with Maroon Tigers’ and Eastside Golf Swingman logos. The van is on loan to the team for two years.

Ellis, Morehouse’s Athletic Director, said the gifts demonstrate that supporters of Morehouse Athletics are dedicated to dismantling systemic barriers, advancing inclusion and equity in communities, and making a difference for underrepresented student athletes in golf.

“We appreciate the support of our community partners. With these contributions and a new coach at the helm, the Maroon Tigers Golf Team is poised for success,” said Ellis. “Coach Evans has a national profile in golf and will help the team become even more competitive as he attracts new donors to support golf at Morehouse.”

Hailing from Augusta, Georgia, Evans served as the director of golf instruction at the prestigious Atlanta Country Club, where he authored the golf instructional book “Flawless,” oversaw the women’s golf association, ran junior camps, and organized corporate clinics.

As an entrepreneur, Edgar is the showrunner and host of the golf television program “Saturday Foursome” and the proud owner of the faith-based shoe company, “Edgar Golf Shoes.” The television series, originally aired on local Peachtree TV, now reaches four regional sports networks in 30 states across the country and features Edgar playing golf with notable figures while navigating insightful conversations.

Edgar Golf Shoes is currently in its 4th year since its inception. The brand’s mission is to inspire the world to go after their dreams no matter their circumstances. The “Edgar 1” golf shoe has been named to Golf Digest’s “Best Shoes for Men List” in 2022 and 2023. Edgar’s mission at Morehouse is to build men of character while aiming for championship success. Leveraging his personal and corporate connections, he plans to assist the team in obtaining world-class facilities. Evans envisions a team that not only excels on the course but also influences golf fashion, promotes growth in the game, and redefines the standards of a successful golf program on a global scale.

Morehouse College is excited to welcome Edgar Evans as the new head coach for the golf team, anticipating a successful era under his guidance. For more information about Morehouse athletics and the golf program, please visit morehouseathletics.com.

