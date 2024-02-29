Exclusive: Da’Vinchi Talks New Season Of ‘BMF,’ Working With 50 Cent, And Mental Health Awareness

Da’Vinchi understands the complexity of portraying one of the most notorious figures of this generation. Tasked with the role of Terry “Southwest T” Flenory in the Starz hit series “BMF,” Da’Vinchi brings depth to the drama which sheds light on the real-life story of the Black Mafia Family.

During a recent visit to Atlanta, Da’Vinchi sat down with ADW/Real Times Media at iHeart Studios to discuss the new season of the series and how the role has impacted his life.

In season 3, the show expands from the Flenory brother’s home base of Detroit as Big Meech, portrayed by Lil Meech, takes a journey down south to Atlanta.

“This season is definitely more about expansion,” Da’Vinchi said. “Meech starts living in Atlanta and starts building a crew out there. Terry stays back to hold the fort in Detroit. So Terry kind of finally gets what he’s been yearning for, that independence and that leadership role. He’s a top dog there in Detroit. Meech has to start all over from scratch in Atlanta because he’s the new guy in a new town and he’s trying to crawl his way up. They have a lot of adversities to overcome and Terry’s on edge in the beginning of the season because he wants to make sure that people don’t look at him like he can’t fill the shoes. So it’s tough.”

Atlanta’s culture and history is highlighted in season 3 of the series. From Techwood Homes to the Olympics, Atlanta’s past plays a major role. Da’Vinchi spoke about experiencing both Atlanta and Detroit culture while filming on location.

“Atlanta is dope because it’s like the one place that you just see so many successful Black people outside of entertainment,” Da’Vinchi said. “I love seeing this vibe outside of entertainment. Because with entertainment, it’s often viewed as the only thing that we can do to be successful. And when I was filming in Detroit, that was interesting too. It was a place with race cars, casinos. It was great to be able to shoot there. But I felt like I wasn’t able to really grasp the culture as well because it was just straight work. But in Atlanta, I was able to grasp that culture a little more than Detroit.”

Da’Vinchi also gets an opportunity to work with one of his rap idols in 50 Cent. He shares what he’s learned from the hip-hop and TV mogul.

“50 is amazing man, God bless his soul,” he said. “That’s an amazing person who’s giving so many people opportunities. It’s just so crazy. And he’s so humble. He’s really a comedian in real life. I remember one of my first conversations with 50. I was like, ‘Man, I’m a huge fan and I it’s just so crazy to be working with you.’ And he was like, ‘isn’t it crazy though, that you’re helping me pursue my career and my dreams?’ The humility that it takes to say that to a new artist. 50 is a juggernaut, man. He’s made a lot of people millionaires.”

With the filming of “BMF,” there are moments of violence and tragedy. Da’Vinchi, who was born in Brooklyn and spent time in Florida as a youth, makes it a point to decompress for his mental health.

“It definitely takes me back to that place like the paranoia that comes with this,” Da’Vinchi said. “I made sure to just let it go and I meditate. I just pray it out, all the way. But sometimes I don’t like the stuff that it triggers for sure. It triggers certain things. But, you know, I feel good about this project in comparison to a whole bunch of other projects. Only because other it’s a true story. I’m okay with playing this character because this is something that really happened in real time in a real person’s life. And I feel like I’m doing their story justice, and you can finally see it in a different perspective.”

Overall, Da’Vinchi wants the “BMF” series to resonate beyond the criminal aspects that’s tied to the Flenory brothers. He hopes the human aspect shifts to the forefront as the series unfolds.

“I just hope when people watch it, they put themselves in these two brothers shoes,” Da’Vinchi said. “And with all the information that’s being thrown at them, instead of judging them just think about what would I have done if I was in this situation? I just think it’s one of those projects that you should just put yourself in their shoes. If I was dealt these cards, how would I play this out? I think it’s just fascinating. It’s fascinating to watch and just observe from the outside looking in.”

