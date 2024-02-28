Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas Hires Racist Clerk, Says She Hates Black People

Clarence Thomas Where is the Justice?

U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas never ceases to amaze us with his disdain for Black people, but poor judgment is what he’s best known for. Following the gift debacle in which Thomas’ ethics were again questioned for accepting a slew of extravagant gifts from his then secret benefactor GOP megadonor Harlan Crow, the Supreme Court Justice has hired Crystal Clanton, the white woman who gained notoriety for her racist text messages, which included the phrase “I HATE BLACK PEOPLE,” as his law clerk.

Clanton once lived with Thomas’ wife Ginni and also worked for the couple. Following her stint as national field director for the right-wing group Turning Point USA, Clanton’s past racist behavior was evaluated by Democratic lawmakers through a misconduct investigation.

In 2017, Clanton was exposed in a damning New Yorker story for sending a text message to an associate, exclaiming his hatred for black people. My feelings toward black individuals are one of intense dislike. In that same year, Clanton claimed she could not remember sending the messages, giving her excuse for the alleged behavior.

After informing the New Yorker that the statements made by her do not align with her beliefs or identity, she proceeded to resign from Turning Point. Following her resignation, Ginni recruited her as part of their team. For almost a year, Clanton lived with the pair, as previously stated by Justice Thomas.

In a letter, Justice Thomas defended Clanton, stating that bigotry goes against her nature and character

Previously, Clanton worked as a law clerk for two federal judges: U.S. District Judge Corey Maze in Birmingham, Alabama and Chief U.S. William Pryor, a Circuit Judge in the 11th U.S. Circuit based here in Atlanta.

Crystal Clanton, an associate of Clarence Thomas, will not face an investigation, despite racist texts that express her hatred towards black people.

.

About Post Author