Nathan Wade’s Divorce Attorney Testifies About Relationship With Fani Willis

On Tuesday, February 27, following a ruling from Judge Scott McAfee forcing Nathan Wade’s divorce attorney to testify about Wade’s relationship with Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, Terrence Bradley reluctantly took the stand to answer questions about his former law partner’s involvement with Willis.

Bradley, former law partner and divorce lawyer of Nathan Wade, under repeated questioning from Ashleigh Merchant, admitted he was unsure about when he initially discovered the relationship.

Bradley stated that he repeatedly denied having any personal information about when it started. “I’ve made that statement repeatedly. I am uncertain about the exact commencement of the relationship,” he testified.

Recalling a conversation with Bradley, he mentioned Wade informing him about dating Willis at some point. However, there was no recollection of Wade discussing their relationship on any other occasion.

On Tuesday, Bradley recalled that at some point they were dating, according to him. “In confidence, we were in the back of our office, the only two offices in the back, with no one else present, I can’t disclose the date. At this time, that is everything I can inform you,” he said defiantly.

Merchant represents Michael Roman, whose explosive court filing in January first accused Willis and Wade of having an improper relationship during their investigation and subsequent indictment of Trump.

At Tuesday’s hearing, Willis was absent while Wade was present for Merchant’s relentless accusations against Bradley, insisting that he had been coached by Wade and his attorney while on the witness stand.

Judge Scott McAfee of Fulton County Superior Court who compelled Bradley’s testimony late Monday night, said it appeared that Merchant had led the court to believe that Bradley had more knowledge about the couple’s relationship than he truly did.

Testifying, Bradley stated that he had no previous awareness of Willis and Wade taking any trips together. Additionally, Bradley testified that he was unaware of any prior knowledge of such trips.

Under Georgia Law, a prosecutor is disqualified from a case due to a “conflict of interest” when the prosecutor’s conflicting loyalties could prejudice the defendant leading to an improper conviction. Georgia law states, “[t]here are two generally recognized grounds for disqualification of a prosecuting attorney. The first such ground is based on a conflict of interest, and the second ground has been described as ‘forensic misconduct.’”

