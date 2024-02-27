Keyshia Cole, Trey Songz, K. Michelle and Jaheim Bring Back The Essence Of R&B With ‘The Love Hard Tour’ In Atlanta

The essence of R&B and soul was alive as “The Love Hard Tour” made its way to Atlanta. Held at State Farm Arena, the tour featured K. Michelle, Jaheim, Trey Songz, and Keyshia Cole.

After powerful performances by K. Michelle and Jaheim, Trey Songz and Keyshia Cole closed out the sold out show.

Trey Songz, dressed in all black leather, reminded fans on how he became a key figure in R&B over the past decade. He sung hits such as “Can’t Help But Wait,” “I’m Touching You Tonight,” “I Invented Sex,” and “Neighbors Know My Name.”

He also performed “Love Faces,” and “Say Ahh,” before closing the night with club banger, “Bottoms Up.”

Cole followed, entering the stage wearing red fur hat and black body suit. She opened with “Don’t Waste My Time,” and shared her journey of love songs, “Got to Get My Heart Back,” and “Sent From Heaven.”

She also announced the release of her eighth album before singing “Where He Wanna Be,” “I Should Have Cheated,” “Last Night,” and “Should’ve Let You Go.”

Cole closed the night with the hit, “I Remember.”

Before the show, Cole released a statement saying, “I am beyond excited to announce ‘The Love Hard Tour,’ and to be collaborating with the Black Promoter’s Collective. This tour is a true labor of love and I’m looking forward to connecting with my fans, sharing new memories and healing through music.”

BPC President Shelby Joyner also shared thoughts saying, “Keyshia Cole ignited the music scene with a passion in R&B reminiscent of the soul singers of the past. Her captivating tone and lyrical prowess instantly drew me in, and I am thrilled to join forces with her on the “Love Hard” tour, where the legacy of soulful storytelling continues to unfold.”

