Judge Rules Nathan Wade’s Divorce Attorney Must Testify About Relationship With Fani Willis

Judge Scott McAfee has ruled that Nathan Wade’s divorce attorney Terrence Bradley must testify about his client’s relationship with Fani Willis.

McAfee ruled that certain communication between Wade and Bradley was not protected by attorney-client privilege. Bradley could be called to testify today. During previous testimony, Bradley was hesitant about revealing knowledge he may have on when the relationship with Willis and Wade began.

Willis and Wade’s relationship came to light after Wade’s divorce proceedings caught the attention of the attorney for Michael Roman, a former Trump campaign official. Roman asked that his charges be dismissed because Willis’ alleged personal relationship with Wade should disqualify her from continuing to prosecute the case. There was also claims that Willis signed off to pay Wade $654,000 since 2022 to serve as a special prosecutor.

Filings from the divorce has also been used by Republican lawmakers in Georgia to develop an oversight committee that will investigate Willis. The committee could choose that have Willis removed as District Attorney.

But while an alleged affair between Willis and Wade could create poor optics, there’s no basis under Georgia Law to disqualify Willis or Wade from continuing to prosecuting the Trump RICO case.

Under Georgia Law, a prosecutor is disqualified from a case due to a “conflict of interest” when the prosecutor’s conflicting loyalties could prejudice the defendant leading to an improper conviction. Georgia law states, “[t]here are two generally recognized grounds for disqualification of a prosecuting attorney. The first such ground is based on a conflict of interest, and the second ground has been described as ‘forensic misconduct.’”

