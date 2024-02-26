Bakery Loses Thousands After Tesla Cancels Black History Month Pie Order

Photo: Getty Images

A Black-owned bakery in San Jose has lost thousands of dollars after Tesla canceled a large pie order that the company placed for a Black History Month event, per NBC Bay Area.

Voahangy Rasetarinera, the owner of The Giving Pies, said a Tesla representative contacted her last week to set up a catering job for 4,000 mini pies in celebration of Black History Month. According to Rasetarinera, both parties agreed on a quote and exchanged an invoice for the pies to be delivered this week.

The owner said she asked her staff to work extra hours due to the tight deadline. Rasetarinera bought the ingredients and packing supplies and passed up on at least three other catering jobs to fulfill the $16,000 deal.

However, two days after Rasetarinera made the deal with Tesla, she got a text canceling the order.

“It felt like we didn’t matter,” Rasetarinera said. “It felt like, ‘OK, it’s no big deal, it’s just a business transaction that didn’t pan out.’ But it’s not like that. I had to tell my staff change your plans.”

The bakery owner said she’s lost thousands of dollars from the incident. Rasetarina noted that she has a cancellation policy, but Tesla hadn’t paid her yet, so there was no way to recoup expenses.

A Tesla spokesperson said they’ve been in touch with Rasetarinera over the incident.