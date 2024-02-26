Atlanta Hawks Hosts Annual HBCU Night, Rich Paul Gives Keynote Speech During Fireside Chat

The Atlanta Hawks recently hosted its annual HBCU Night where the franchise honors the contributions of Historically Black Colleges and Universities.

Before tip-off the Hawks matchup against the Toronto Raptors, the Hawks hosted a fireside chat with Rich Paul and moderated by Brigitte Killings, Tuskegee University graduate and Chase’s Community and Business Development Director for the South.

Paul shared his journey of growing up during turbulent times in Ohio to becoming one of the most successful agents in sports.

“And for a lot of athletes, they make the most money at the youngest age,” Paul said during the fireside chat. “And if you really look at successful people in business, they actually start making money at 45 or 50. And so now we expect these guys to understand what to do, and to support everybody while doing it. While also having a responsibility night in and night out within their respective sport. Just having this balance to understand more and more who they are. We look at players to be tough and to be perfect. And so I’m teaching them, but they’re also teaching me as well. I think that there’s a combination of wins and losses that makes a true champion.”

Along with the fireside chat, the Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University (FAMU) Gospel Choir sung both the United States and Canadian national anthems. And at halftime, Mahogany in Motion, the official dance team of Spelman College and Morehouse College, and the Essence Dance Line of Clark Atlanta University’s Mighty Marching Panther Band, joined the ATL Dancers for a special halftime performance.

In addition, ATL BOOM, the Hawks’ drumline, was joined by HBCU drum member alumni from various schools and guest drum leader, Joshua Moore, the Assistant Band Director at Morehouse.

“Each year, the Atlanta Hawks and State Farm Arena eagerly anticipate HBCU Night presented by Chase,” said Hawks’ Executive Vice President and Chief People, Diversity and Inclusion Officer, Camye Mackey. “We come together to honor our nation’s and city’s Historically Black Colleges and Universities for their dedication to empowering the educational journeys of African American students. HBCUs play a critical role in shaping the leadership capabilities of many of our employees, and continuously contributes to the advancement of our entire community. By providing educational opportunities, fostering leadership development, enriching our cultural landscape, and making significant economic contributions, they remain an indispensable component of the fabric of our nation.”

