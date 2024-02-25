2024 SAG Awards: Black Stars Who Stole The Show On The Red Carpet

Photo: Frazer Harrison / Getty Images North America

Black celebrities stunned on the red carpet at the 2024 Screen Actors Guild Awards on Saturday night (February 24)! Plenty of actors and creators stood out with their dazzling designs and eye-catching looks at the Los Angeles Shrine Auditorium.

Acclaimed actors and rising stars were nominated for heavy-hitting awards, such as Colman Domingo, Ayo Edebiri, Danielle Brooks, Sterling K. Brown, and Quinton Brunson. Before everyone was seated for the first skit of the night by Idris Elba, many stars showed off their fabulous outfits for both press and viewers to gaze upon.

Keep scrolling for the best looks from the night!

Danielle Brooks

Photo: Valerie Macon / AFP / Getty Images

Colman Domingo

Photo: Frazer Harrison / Getty Images North America

Elaine Welteroth

Photo: Frazer Harrison / Getty Images North America

Tracee Ellis Ross

Photo: Frazer Harrison / Getty Images North America

Ayo Edebiri

Photo: Frazer Harrison / Getty Images North America

Kat Graham

Photo: Valerie Macon / AFP / Getty Images

Phylicia Pearl Mpasi

Photo: AFP

William Stanford Davis

Photo: Getty Images North America

Audra McDonald

Photo: AFP

Blitz Bazawule

Photo: Getty Images North America

Tyler James Williams

Photo: Getty Images North America

Laverne Cox

Photo: Frazer Harrison / Getty Images North America

