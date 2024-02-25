Digital Daily

2024 SAG Awards: Black Stars Who Stole The Show On The Red Carpet

  • Black Information Network
Photo: Frazer Harrison / Getty Images North America

Black celebrities stunned on the red carpet at the 2024 Screen Actors Guild Awards on Saturday night (February 24)! Plenty of actors and creators stood out with their dazzling designs and eye-catching looks at the Los Angeles Shrine Auditorium.

Acclaimed actors and rising stars were nominated for heavy-hitting awards, such as Colman Domingo, Ayo Edebiri, Danielle Brooks, Sterling K. Brown, and Quinton Brunson. Before everyone was seated for the first skit of the night by Idris Elba, many stars showed off their fabulous outfits for both press and viewers to gaze upon.

Keep scrolling for the best looks from the night!

Danielle Brooks

US-ENTERTAINMENT-FILM-TELEVISION-AWARDS-SAG-ARRIVALS
Photo: Valerie Macon / AFP / Getty Images

Colman Domingo

30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Arrivals
Photo: Frazer Harrison / Getty Images North America

Elaine Welteroth 

30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Arrivals
Photo: Frazer Harrison / Getty Images North America

Tracee Ellis Ross

30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Arrivals
Photo: Frazer Harrison / Getty Images North America

Ayo Edebiri

30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Arrivals
Photo: Frazer Harrison / Getty Images North America

Kat Graham 

US-ENTERTAINMENT-FILM-TELEVISION-AWARDS-SAG-ARRIVALS
Photo: Valerie Macon / AFP / Getty Images

Phylicia Pearl Mpasi 

US-ENTERTAINMENT-FILM-TELEVISION-AWARDS-SAG-ARRIVALS
Photo: AFP

William Stanford Davis

30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Arrivals
Photo: Getty Images North America

Audra McDonald

US-ENTERTAINMENT-FILM-TELEVISION-AWARDS-SAG-ARRIVALS
Photo: AFP

Blitz Bazawule 

30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Arrivals
Photo: Getty Images North America

Tyler James Williams

30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Arrivals
Photo: Getty Images North America

Laverne Cox

Photo: Frazer Harrison / Getty Images North America

