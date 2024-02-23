Porsha Williams Files For Divorce From Simon Guobadia

Photo: Getty Images

Porsha Williams and Simon Guobadia have split 15 months after saying, “I do.”

According to People, the Real Housewives of Atlanta alum filed for divorce from Simon on Thursday (February 22) in Atlanta, Georiga. While the former couple’s split news comes amid rumors about Simon’s citizenship (he is allegedly fighting to obtain U.S. citizenship following allegations of credit card fraud and identity theft), a source told People that the divorce is “unrelated to recent allegations involving Simon’s past.” The insider added that the cause of their split is an “ongoing matter.”

Porsha and Simon tied the knot in November 2022 in Atlanta. As fans know, the pair’s courtship moved pretty quickly as they announced their engagement in May 2021 after only one month of dating.

News of the split comes days after Bravo announced that Porsha, who last appeared on RHOA in 2021, is returning for the show’s upcoming season 16.

“Porsha Williams Guobadia is a multi-hyphenate and we are fortunate to collaborate and tap into her creativity and passion through this partnership,” Rachel Smith, Executive Vice President of Unscripted Content, Lifestyle and Documentaries, NBCUniversal Entertainment, said in a statement. “Our audience has supported and admired Porsha as she so authentically, hilariously, and vulnerably shared her life over the years and we couldn’t be more excited to welcome her back to the NBCU family.”

“I’m incredibly thankful for the vision and faith NBCUniversal has put in me to be a larger part of their family,” Porsha added in her own statement. “I’m looking forward to being back on The Real Housewives of Atlanta, and showing the world my new world!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Porsha Guobadia (@porsha4real)