Black Man Found Hanging From A Tree In North Georgia

A Black man in Georgia was found hanging from a tree in High Shoals Falls in North Georgia. Trevonte Jamal Shubert-Helton, 29, of Sautee Nacoochee was found hanging from a tree by a hiker on Feb. 21.

The hiker called 911 and the Towns County Sheriff’s department responded before contacting the Georgia Bureau of Investigation for assistance.

According to the GBI, “The preliminary investigation indicates this death is an isolated incident, and Shubert-Helton was by himself at the WMA.”

Georgia Department of Natural Resources will also assist in the investigation.

High Shoals Falls is about 80 miles north of Atlanta.

