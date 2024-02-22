Wendy Williams Diagnosed With Dementia, Aphasia

Photo: Getty Images

Wendy Williams has been diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia and aphasia.

On Thursday (February 22), Williams’ team announced the diagnosis.

“As Wendy’s fans are aware, in the past she has been open with the public about her medical struggles with Graves’ Disease and Lymphedema as well as other significant challenges related to her health,” Williams’ camp said in a statement, per Page Six.

According to the statement, Williams, 59, went through testing in 2023 after her memory began to fade.

“Receiving a diagnosis has enabled Wendy to receive the medical care she requires,” the statement reads. “The decision to share this news was difficult and made after careful consideration, not only to advocate for understanding and compassion for Wendy, but to raise awareness about aphasia and frontotemporal dementia and support the thousands of others facing similar circumstances.”

Williams’ team said the talk show host, who is currently staying in an undisclosed treatment center, is “appreciative of the many kind thoughts and good wishes being sent her way.”

“Wendy is still able to do many things for herself. Most importantly she maintains her trademark sense of humor and is receiving the care she requires to make sure she is protected and that her needs are addressed. She is appreciative of the many kind thoughts and good wishes being sent her way.”

The announcement comes ahead of the Saturday (February 24) premiere of Williams’ Lifetime documentary Where Is Wendy Williams?

In one scene in the upcoming documentary, Williams asks her driver to take her to the former Wendy Williams Show studio, forgetting he had done so just moments before.

“I don’t know what the hell is going on,” her driver says in the doc. “I think she’s losing memory. She doesn’t know who I am sometimes.”