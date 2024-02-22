Gunna To Go On Tour, Perform First Concert In Atlanta Since YSL Indictment

Atlanta rapper Gunna announced his first tour and performance in Atlanta since being indicted in the YSL RICO case. Known as “The Bittersweet Tour,” the 16-date show will kick-off on May 4 in Columbus, Ohio before heading to Detroit and Chicago. Other prominent cities include, San Francisco, Houston, and Miami.

The tour will wrap in his hometown Atlanta on June 11 as he will perform at State Farm Arena.

Initially incarcerated in May 2022, Gunna was arrested along with fellow rapper Young Thug and other members of YSL. They were charged on the RICO Act by Fulton County District Attorney, Fani Willis.

Gunna negotiated an Alford plea which allowed him to plead guilty on one charge while maintaining his innocence on the same charge. In turn, the judge sentenced Gunna to five years with time served. The remainder of his sentence will be suspended if he completes 500 hours of community service.

In a statement, Gunna said that he did not cooperate with authorities.

“While I have agreed to always be truthful,” he said. “I want to make it perfectly clear that I have NOT made any statements, have NOT been interviewed, have NOT cooperated, have NOT agreed to testify or be a witness for or against any party in the case and have absolutely NO intention of being involved in the trial process in any way.”

For “The Bittersweet Tour,” Gunna partnered with Black Music Action Coalition (BMAC) and Live Nation to support his non-profit organization “Gunna’s Great Giveaway” on his Bittersweet Tour initiative by allocating $1 from every ticket sold on the tour to support the inner cities in Atlanta, GA.

