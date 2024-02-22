Celluar Customers Hit With Nationwide Outages, Mayor Andre Dickens Issues Statement

AT&T customers are experiencing nationwide outages as cellular service and internet services are down. The outages have also impacted some customers who use T-Mobile and Verizon.

This morning, over 70,000 outages were reported across the country, including Atlanta.

Mayor Andre Dickens issued a statement on the outages and shared insight how those who are affected can still make emergency calls.

“We are aware that AT&T is having cellular outages this week and are actively gathering information to determine how the City of Atlanta can assist in resolving this issue,” Dickens said. “Atlanta’s E-911 is able to receive inbound and make outbound calls. We have received calls from AT&T customers that their cellular phones are in SOS mode. Please direct all inquiries to restore service to AT&T.”

AT&T also issued a statement.

“Some of our customers are experiencing wireless service interruptions this morning. We are working urgently to restore service to them. We encourage the use of Wi-Fi calling until service is restored,” the company said.

Developing Story

About Post Author